Sunday 24 November 2024

Look back at pharma news in the week to May 28, 2021

Pharmaceutical
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
30 May 2021
tpl-week-in-review-700x466

Clinical trials featured in last week’s news, with US company Annovis Bio seeing its market value double on May 21, when it released new data showing the potential of its ANVS401 as a treatment for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. On the negative side, NGM Biopharmaceutical last Monday added to the list of failures in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) therapy sector with its candidate aldafermin. Meanwhile, French drugmaker Abivax presented encouraging data for its ulcerative colitis candidate ABX464. On the M&A front, UK inhaled therapies specialist Vectura agreed to a £958 million ($1.35 billion) takeover bid from venture capital firm Carlyle Group. Also, the UK’s Marketing and Competition Authority announced that it will commence an investigation of AstraZeneca’s planned $39 billion acquisition of the US drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Annovis rises on Alzheimer’s froth

Investors who bought into Annovis Bio following May 21 news of a mid-stage hit in Alzheimer’s disease may have acted a little precipitately, warned Elizabeth Cairns writing on Evaluate Pharma. The company trumpeted a significant improvement in cognitive symptoms of the disease with ANVS401, and its stock leapt 127% to close at $60.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Market reaction reflects interest in Abivax HIV breakthrough
3 May 2017
Biotechnology
BRIEF—FTC clears AstraZeneca's buy of Alexion
16 April 2021
Biotechnology
Vectura and Inspira to develop potential inhaled COVID-19 treatment
6 May 2021
Pharmaceutical
Cuba a huge opportunity for life sciences, says Abivax
19 December 2014


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze