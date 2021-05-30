Look back at pharma news in the week to May 28, 2021

Clinical trials featured in last week’s news, with US company Annovis Bio seeing its market value double on May 21, when it released new data showing the potential of its ANVS401 as a treatment for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. On the negative side, NGM Biopharmaceutical last Monday added to the list of failures in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) therapy sector with its candidate aldafermin. Meanwhile, French drugmaker Abivax presented encouraging data for its ulcerative colitis candidate ABX464. On the M&A front, UK inhaled therapies specialist Vectura agreed to a £958 million ($1.35 billion) takeover bid from venture capital firm Carlyle Group. Also, the UK’s Marketing and Competition Authority announced that it will commence an investigation of AstraZeneca’s planned $39 billion acquisition of the US drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals.
Investors who bought into Annovis Bio following May 21 news of a mid-stage hit in Alzheimer’s disease may have acted a little precipitately, warned Elizabeth Cairns writing on Evaluate Pharma. The company trumpeted a significant improvement in cognitive symptoms of the disease with ANVS401, and its stock leapt 127% to close at $60.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze