Saturday 23 November 2024

NGM Bio leaps on positive top-line aldafermin trial in NASH

Biotechnology
25 February 2020
ngm_biopharma_large

US biotech NGM Biopharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NGM) yesterday announced positive preliminary top-line results for its liver disease candidate aldafermin, sending the firm’s shares rocketing 23.5% to $20.00 in heavy volume by Monday mid-morning, having jumped as much as 41%.

The results were from the 24-week double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled cohort (Cohort 4) of an adaptive Phase II study evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of 1mg aldafermin (formerly NGM282) in patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with stage 2 or 3 liver fibrosis (F2-F3).

Aldafermin, NGM’s lead wholly-owned drug candidate, is an engineered variant of the human hormone FGF19 being developed as a once-daily treatment for patients with NASH. Cohort 4 was powered to demonstrate the effect of aldafermin treatment versus placebo on the primary endpoint of change in absolute liver fat content (LFC), which achieved statistical significance. In addition, the study assessed secondary and exploratory endpoints of liver histology and biomarkers of disease activity, many of which also achieved statistical significance.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Merck enters into collaboration with NGM to develop biologics
24 February 2015
Pharmaceutical
Novo Nordisk in-licences potential NASH candidate from Japan
7 November 2019
Biotechnology
NASH data sends Akero shares skywards
31 March 2020
Biotechnology
NGM Bio adds to woes in the search for a NASH treatment
25 May 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze