NGM Bio leaps on positive top-line aldafermin trial in NASH

US biotech NGM Biopharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NGM) yesterday announced positive preliminary top-line results for its liver disease candidate aldafermin, sending the firm’s shares rocketing 23.5% to $20.00 in heavy volume by Monday mid-morning, having jumped as much as 41%.
The results were from the 24-week double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled cohort (Cohort 4) of an adaptive Phase II study evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of 1mg aldafermin (formerly NGM282) in patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with stage 2 or 3 liver fibrosis (F2-F3).
Aldafermin, NGM’s lead wholly-owned drug candidate, is an engineered variant of the human hormone FGF19 being developed as a once-daily treatment for patients with NASH. Cohort 4 was powered to demonstrate the effect of aldafermin treatment versus placebo on the primary endpoint of change in absolute liver fat content (LFC), which achieved statistical significance. In addition, the study assessed secondary and exploratory endpoints of liver histology and biomarkers of disease activity, many of which also achieved statistical significance.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze