Nocion Therapeutics

A biopharmaceutical company developing charged sodium channel blockers (CSCBs) that selectively affect actively firing nociceptors for the treatment of serious conditions involving cough, itch, and pain.

Nocion is developing first and potentially best in class, small molecule, permanently charged sodium channel blockers (CSCBs), called nocions, that selectively silence activated nociceptors.

In March 2024, Nocion announced that it raised $62 million in Series B funding. Proceeds from the financing will be used to evaluate the lead program, Taplucanium Dry Powder for Inhalation, in a Phase IIb study in Chronic Cough patients.

Latest Nocion Therapeutics News

With chronic cough ambitions, investors believe in Nocion
5 March 2024
Pulmatrix links up with Nocion on inhaled drug delivery technologies
6 January 2020
