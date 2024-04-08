Nocion Therapeutics

Nocion is developing first and potentially best in class, small molecule, permanently charged sodium channel blockers (CSCBs), called nocions, that selectively silence activated nociceptors.
In March 2024, Nocion announced that it raised $62 million in Series B funding. Proceeds from the financing will be used to evaluate the lead program, Taplucanium Dry Powder for Inhalation, in a Phase IIb study in Chronic Cough patients.
