The company's research is based on its clinically validated Exovax platform and its lead program is NOUS-209, an off-the-shelf cancer vaccine based on shared frame-shift generated neoantigens. The preclinical product candidate, NOUS-100-PV, a personalized neoantigen-based vaccine, is also expected to enter clinical studies in 2019.
Nouscom is based in Basel, Switzerland, with operations in Rome, Italy, and is backed by international life sciences investors: 5AM, Abingworth, LSP (Life Sciences Partners) and Versant Ventures.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze