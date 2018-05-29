Sunday 24 November 2024

Nouscom

Nouscom is a privately-held immunotherapy company developing genetic neoantigen vaccines and oncolytic viruses for the prevention and treatment of cancer.

The company's research is based on its clinically validated Exovax platform and its lead program is NOUS-209, an off-the-shelf cancer vaccine based on shared frame-shift generated neoantigens. The preclinical product candidate, NOUS-100-PV, a personalized neoantigen-based vaccine, is also expected to enter clinical studies in 2019.

Nouscom is based in Basel, Switzerland, with operations in Rome, Italy, and is backed by international life sciences investors: 5AM, Abingworth, LSP (Life Sciences Partners) and Versant Ventures.

Angelini Ventures invests into extended 75.8 million-euro Series C financing round for Nouscom
21 March 2024
Sangamo Therapeutics appoints R&D chief
23 January 2019
Former Pfizer exec joins Nouscom as CMO
29 May 2018
BRIEF—CMO among Nouscom appointments
9 September 2022
