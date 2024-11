Orion is a Finish biopharma focusing on central nervous system disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler pulmonary drugs.

The company's annual sales are in excess of one billion euros ($1.1 billion) and its workforce totals 3,200.

In December 2018, Orion regained the sales and distribution rights in certain European countries for Parkinson's disease drug Stalevo (levodopa, carbidopa, entacapone) from Swiss pharma giant Novartis.