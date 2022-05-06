Orion acquires rights to painkiller from China's Jemincare

Finnish drugmaker Orion Corp (Nasdaq OMX: ORNAV) has announced an agreement with China’s Jemincare.
The deal gives Orion exclusive global development and commercialization rights - excluding China - for JMKX000623, a potent and selective NaV 1.8 blocker for the treatment of acute and chronic pain.
Orion will also receive ownership to certain key patent applications relating to the compound within its own territory.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
