Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

orsenix_company

Orsenix

"Orsenix is a clinical stage biotech company developing a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide (ATO) to treat acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL) and other cancers."

"Our investigational ATO, ORH-2014, is a patented, oral capsule that achieved the required target exposure at a dose of 15 mg once daily in a recently completed Phase 1 Study. ORH-2014 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by both FDA and EMEA, and Orsenix gained alignment with the FDA to proceed with a single registrational study for accelerated approval of ORH-2014 for the treatment of newly diagnosed patients with APL, assuming favorable regulatory review."

"The primary endpoint for the study will be complete molecular and clinical response (MolCR) in comparison to historical control. ORH-2014 also offers physicians the opportunity to further explore the full potential of ATO to treat other myeloid cancers such as Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Myelofibrosis, as well as Glioblastoma."

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Orsenix News

Syros acquisition and stock sale line up shot at aggressive leukemia
7 December 2020
More Orsenix news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze