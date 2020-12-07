Syros acquisition and stock sale line up shot at aggressive leukemia

US biotech Syros Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SYRS) has acquired SY-2101, a clinical-stage drug candidate formerly known as ORH-2014, from Orsenix.

SY-2101 is described a strategic opportunity to advance Syros’ growing footprint in hematologic disorders, with a targeted drug that has the potential to dramatically reduce the treatment burden of a standard-of-care regimen for newly-diagnosed acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL), a subtype of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) defined by a fusion of the RARA and PML genes.

More convenient than existing option