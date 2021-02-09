Sunday 24 November 2024

Pan Cancer T

A spin-off from the Erasmus Medical Center that is developing first-in-class T-cell receptor (TCR) T-cell therapies.

The company’s approach includes two differentiating elements. First, it exploits unique targets for T cells that are exclusively and robustly expressed by multiple solid cancers. Second, it develops technologies that enhance the durability of the T cells.

Pan Cancer T has ongoing R&D programs to develop safe and effective adoptive T cell therapies amenable to large cohorts of patients with triple negative breast cancer as well as cancers of the bladder, ovarium, colorectum, prostate, skin, esophagus, lung, or brain

Rachel Abbott to succeed Katrien Reynders-Frederix as Pan Cancer T CEO
12 May 2023
BRIEF—Dutch spin-off appoints new chief scientific officer
17 January 2023
New T-cell receptor specialist launches in Rotterdam
8 February 2021
