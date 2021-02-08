New T-cell receptor specialist launches in Rotterdam

A newly-formed Netherlands-based immuno-oncology company, Pan Cancer T, has closed a period of seed funding and has commenced operations at its headquarters in Rotterdam.
The company, which is developing first-in-class T-cell receptor (TCR) therapies, was spun out from the Erasmus Medical Center in 2020.
The firm is seeking to develop novel TCR therapies against solid tumors such as triple negative breast cancer, bladder cancer, lung cancer, and glioma.
