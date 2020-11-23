Sunday 24 November 2024

Positive results for novel T cell receptor therapy

Biotechnology
23 November 2020
Privately-held UK-based T cell receptor (TCR) specialist Immunocore has announced positive Phase III data from the IMCgp100-202 clinical trial of tebentafusp.

The firm is testing the novel bispecific protein in uveal melanoma, a rare and aggressive form of eye cancer which typically has a poor prognosis, and for which there is a high level of unmet medical need.

The trial met its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) at the first pre-planned interim analysis. The OS hazard ratio (HR) in the intent-to-treat population favored tebentafusp (95%), over investigator’s choice, (82% pembrolizumab; 12% ipilimumab; 6% dacarbazine).

