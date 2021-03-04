Janux raises $56 million to take 'TRACTr' tech to the clinic

San Diego, USA-based Janux Therapeutics announced the close of a $56 million Series A financing round supported by top-tier investors including Avalon Ventures, OrbiMed, and RA Capital Management. The funds will help Janux advance its pre-clinical pipeline of T-cell engager immunotherapies, with a target of reaching clinical trials next year.
In contrast, currently available T-cell engager therapies typically come with many toxicity issues and poor pharmacokinetic profiles, making them less safe and less effective. Janux is using TRACTr to develop drugs that target multiple solid tumor indications, including colorectal, prostrate, breast, and ovarian cancers.
Has already attracted Merck’s interest
