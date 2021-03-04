Sunday 24 November 2024

Janux raises $56 million to take 'TRACTr' tech to the clinic

Biotechnology
4 March 2021
money_drugs_scales_large-1-

San Diego, USA-based Janux Therapeutics announced the close of a $56 million Series A financing round supported by top-tier investors including Avalon Ventures, OrbiMed, and RA Capital Management. The funds will help Janux advance its pre-clinical pipeline of T-cell engager immunotherapies, with a target of reaching clinical trials next year.

In contrast, currently available T-cell engager therapies typically come with many toxicity issues and poor pharmacokinetic profiles, making them less safe and less effective. Janux is using TRACTr to develop drugs that target multiple solid tumor indications, including colorectal, prostrate, breast, and ovarian cancers.

Has already attracted Merck’s interest

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
New T-cell receptor specialist launches in Rotterdam
8 February 2021
Biotechnology
BioNTech boosts it T-cell pipeline with acquisition
16 January 2020
Biotechnology
ImCheck's $53 million Series B to fund gamma delta T-cell-focused antibodies
4 December 2019
Biotechnology
Triple win of trial results and bumper fundraise for Janux
28 February 2024


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze