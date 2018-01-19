Pandion Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics to achieve localized immunomodulation at the site of disease for durable, tissue-specific treatment, while avoiding the systemic immunosuppression of conventional medicines.

The company’s proprietary technology platform enables the design of bispecific antibodies with targeting fragments that bind to specific tissues at the local site of inflammatory disease, coupled with effector molecules that modulate immune activity to restore immune homeostasis. Founded in 2017, Pandion started developing a pipeline for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and transplantation, with an initial focus on diseases of the gut, liver, kidney, pancreas, and skin. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.