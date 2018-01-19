Sunday 24 November 2024

Pandion Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics to achieve localized immunomodulation at the site of disease for durable, tissue-specific treatment, while avoiding the systemic immunosuppression of conventional medicines.

The company’s proprietary technology platform enables the design of bispecific antibodies with targeting fragments that bind to specific tissues at the local site of inflammatory disease, coupled with effector molecules that modulate immune activity to restore immune homeostasis. Founded in 2017, Pandion started developing a pipeline for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and transplantation, with an initial focus on diseases of the gut, liver, kidney, pancreas, and skin. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Latest Pandion Therapeutics News

Look back at pharma news in the week to February 26, 2021
28 February 2021
Merck getting on Treg train with $1.85B acquisition
25 February 2021
Astellas pays for access to Pandion platform
31 October 2019
BRIEF—Pandion Therapeutics raises $58 million and appoints new chief executive
18 January 2018
