Astellas pays for access to Pandion platform

Privately-held US biotech Pandion Therapeutics and Japanese drugmaker Astellas (TYO: 4503) have announced a collaboration with a potential value of $795 million.

The agreement is for the research and development, and commercialization, of locally-acting bispecific antibodies for autoimmune diseases of the pancreas.

Pandion’s modular biologics and functional immunology expertise will be combined with Astellas' advanced therapeutics development and global commercialization capabilities for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.