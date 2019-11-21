Astellas and Welldoc to work together on diabetes tool

Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma (TSE: 4503) has inked a deal with digital health specialist Welldoc to develop and commercialize digital health solutions.

The deal focuses on Welldoc’s BlueStar app, a tool for monitoring a range of key data points in people with diabetes, with the purpose of providing tailored diabetes self-management information.

The agreement will see the firms work together to develop and commercialize the tool in Japan and certain other Asian markets for people with diabetes.