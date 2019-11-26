Astellas wins approval for Xtandi in China

Japan’s Astellas Pharma has won Chinese approval for Xtandi (enzalutamide) for certain men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) in a later-line setting.

The decision was based in part on the results of the Phase III PREVAIL study.

Senior vice president Andrew Krivoshik said: "Currently the treatment options are limited in China for men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.”