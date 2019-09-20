FibroGen and Astellas' Evrenzo approved in Japan

Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) and its partner FibroGen (Nasdaq: FGEN) have announced that Evrenzo (roxadustat) has been approved in Japan to treat anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis patients.

This marks the first approval for the drug through the Astellas and FibroGen collaboration, which covers not only Japan, but also Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, and South Africa.

FibroGen and AstraZeneca are collaborating on the development and commercialization of roxadustat for the potential treatment of anemia in the USA, China, and other markets.