FibroGen nabs ex-Lilly Conterno as CEO

US biotech firm FibroGen (Nasdaq: FGEN) has appointed Enrique Conterno as the company’s chief executive and a member of the board of directors, effective immediately.

He replaces Thomas Neff, founder, and former CEO and chairman of FibroGen, who passed away unexpectedly in August last year.

Mr Conterno previously worked as a senior vice president for Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), serving as president, Lilly USA, president, Lilly Diabetes, and a member of Lilly’s corporate executive committee.