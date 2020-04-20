Patent win clears path for more novel anemia options

A UK High Court ruling has invalidated patents held by San Francisco-based FibroGen (Nasdaq: FGEN), clearing the way for Akebia Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AKBA) to proceed with a new class of medicine to treat anemia.

The court ruled that five patents were invalid, while a sixth was valid but would not be infringed. The firms settled in relation to a seventh patent.

Akebia has already won patent disputes in Europe over the matter. Co-development partner Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (TYO: 4508) filed for approval for vadadustat, an investigational oral treatment for anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD), late in 2019.