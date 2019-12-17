Astellas soars as Xtandi's charge goes on with earlier approval

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Xtandi (enzalutamide) in metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC).
News of this new approval sent shares of Japanese drugmaker Astellas (TSE: 4503) up by 3% in Tuesday’s Tokyo trading, and its collaboration partner Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) opened higher in New York.
In 2019, it is estimated that more than 40,000 men in the USA are living with mCSPC, a form of prostate cancer that has spread to other parts of the body and still responds to a medical or surgical treatment that lowers testosterone.
