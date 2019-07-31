Nubeqa ready to rival Xtandi and Erleada in prostate cancer

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted approval to Nubeqa (darolutamide), a non-steroidal androgen receptor inhibitor developed by Finnish drugmaker Orion (Nasdaq: OMX).

Development partner Bayer (BAYN: DE) has submitted for approval in Europe and in Japan.

The approval covers non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC), in combination with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT).