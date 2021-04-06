Sunday 24 November 2024

Astellas terminates distribution deal with Toa Eiyo

Pharmaceutical
6 April 2021
Japan’s Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) and Toa Eiyo have agreed to terminate their distribution agreement on March 31, 2022.

In accordance with this agreement, after April 1, 2022, Toa Eiyo will independently sell and provide information on all 18 products such as Bisono (bisoprolol) tape, a transdermal patch of β1 blocker, for treatment of hypertension and atrial fibrillation and Frandol (isosorbide dinitrate) tablets and tape for treatment of ischemic heart disease, for which Toa Eiyo obtained Marketing Authorization in Japan, that are currently sold on consignment by Astellas.

Astellas and Toa Eiyo have collaborated for sales and marketing for a long time. Astellas currently sells most of the products and Toa Eiyo provides product information to medical institutions. Both companies have discussed and agreed to terminate the distribution agreement on March 31, 2022.

