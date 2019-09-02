Tuesday 13 May 2025

Astellas enters aAVC oncology deal with RIKEN

2 September 2019
Shares of Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) closed up 2.6% at 1,510 yen after it today revealed a worldwide licensing agreement with Japanese research organization RIKEN for the research, development and commercialization of cell therapy formulations applying RIKEN’s artificial adjuvant vector cell (aAVC) technology in oncology.

Based on the agreement, Astellas has acquired the rights for the research, development and commercialization of cell therapy formulations applying RIKEN’s aAVC technology that targets selected cancer antigens. RIKEN retains the rights for the use of aAVC technology in the research, development and commercialization of cell therapy formulations etc, for antigens not covered by the agreement and the non-profit academic research.

Billion-yen upfront payment

