Bayer and RIKEN partner for novel drug discovery

Pharmaceutical
9 October 2019
German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Japan’s RIKEN Innovation Co to jointly explore novel drug discovery opportunities across indications. The collaboration aims to identify potential joint research projects combining RIKEN Innovation’s expertise in academic basic research with Bayer’s global experience in drug discovery and development.

Under the terms of the agreement, financial terms of which are not disclosed, both partners will jointly explore potential drug targets, utilize basic drug discovery technologies as well as assess disease mechanisms, leveraging on research insights from RIKEN Innovation. In cases where a path for novel drug target is identified for specific partnering opportunities, RIKEN Innovation will coordinate the advancement of the potential project.

“The key to discovering and developing new therapeutic options for patients around the world is a collaboration between industry and competent partners in academia. We are extremely honoured to be able to pursue innovation together with RIKEN, one of the world’s top national research institutes. We firmly believe that this partnership will help to advance science to the benefit of patients suffering from severe disease conditions,” said Dr Joerg Moeller, a member of the executive committee of Bayer's Pharmaceuticals Division and head of R&D.

