Bayer partners on joint lab for research of new chronic lung disease therapies

Germany’s largest pharma Bayer (BAYN:DE) today revealed that it is investing $30 million to fund research projects in the lung disease sector in the USA.

Specifically, Bayer and Partners HealthCare's founding members Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH) and Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) today announced the launch of a joint lab to research new drug candidates to treat chronic lung diseases. The joint lab will host scientists from all three parties.

Chronic lung disease is a broad term for a number of diseases of the airways and other structures of the lung, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). About 65 million people suffer from COPD and 3 million die from it each year, making it the third leading cause of death worldwide.