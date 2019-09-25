Durability data for newly-approved Vitrakvi on show

As German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) looks to expand its oncology offering, the latest new data will be presented at the annual meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) this weekend.
The data on show will include a poster presentation on durability of response in adults and children with TRK fusion cancer treated with Vitrakvi (larotrectinib), a targeted medicine the firm picked up exclusive global rights to at the start of the year.
Last week, Vitrakvi became the first drug to receive a tumor-agnostic license in the European Union, following similar approvals in the USA, Brazil and Canada.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze