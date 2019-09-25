Saturday 23 November 2024

Durability data for newly-approved Vitrakvi on show

25 September 2019
As German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) looks to expand its oncology offering, the latest new data will be presented at the annual meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) this weekend.

The data on show will include a poster presentation on durability of response in adults and children with TRK fusion cancer treated with Vitrakvi (larotrectinib), a targeted medicine the firm  picked up exclusive global rights to at the start of the year.

Last week, Vitrakvi  became the first drug to receive a tumor-agnostic license in the European Union, following similar approvals in the USA, Brazil and Canada.

