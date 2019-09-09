Two-year data support Bayer's Eylea with T&E dosing regimens in wet AMD

German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) has announced two-year data which reconfirm the use of proactive Treat and Extend (T&E) dosing regimens with Eylea (aflibercept) solution for intravitreal injection for patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
This includes data from the Phase IIIb/IV ARIES study,as well as results from an indirect comparison of published randomized clinical trials in wet AMD on either the anti-VEGF treatments aflibercept or ranibizumab.The study results were presented at the 19th Congress of the European Society of Retina Specialists (EURETINA) in Paris, France.
Eylea is one of Bayer’s top-selling drugs, generating sales of 604 million euros ($667 million) in the second quarter of 2019, up 11.9% on the like year-earlier period.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze