Saturday 23 November 2024

Two-year data support Bayer's Eylea with T&E dosing regimens in wet AMD

Pharmaceutical
9 September 2019
eylea-big

German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) has announced two-year data which reconfirm the use of proactive Treat and Extend (T&E) dosing regimens with Eylea (aflibercept) solution for intravitreal injection for patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

This includes data from the Phase IIIb/IV ARIES study,as well as results from an indirect comparison of published randomized clinical trials in wet AMD on either the anti-VEGF treatments aflibercept or ranibizumab.The study results were presented at the 19th Congress of the European Society of Retina Specialists (EURETINA) in Paris, France.

Eylea is one of Bayer’s top-selling drugs, generating sales of 604 million euros ($667 million) in the second quarter of 2019, up 11.9% on the like year-earlier period.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA approves Eylea injection for diabetic retinopathy
14 May 2019
Pharmaceutical
Another pharma major buys into continuous monitoring technology
17 September 2019
Biotechnology
Regeneron data update on Eylea overshadowed by CRL
26 October 2018
Biotechnology
FDA approves updated label for Eylea in wet-AMD
17 August 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze