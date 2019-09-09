Two-year data support Bayer's Eylea with T&E dosing regimens in wet AMD

German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) has announced two-year data which reconfirm the use of proactive Treat and Extend (T&E) dosing regimens with Eylea (aflibercept) solution for intravitreal injection for patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

This includes data from the Phase IIIb/IV ARIES study,as well as results from an indirect comparison of published randomized clinical trials in wet AMD on either the anti-VEGF treatments aflibercept or ranibizumab.The study results were presented at the 19th Congress of the European Society of Retina Specialists (EURETINA) in Paris, France.

Eylea is one of Bayer’s top-selling drugs, generating sales of 604 million euros ($667 million) in the second quarter of 2019, up 11.9% on the like year-earlier period.