BRIEF—Bayer's pre-filled Eylea syringe approved in Europe

The European Commission has granted marketing authorization in the European Union for Bayer’s pre-filled syringe (PFS) to administer Eylea (aflibercept) for retinal conditions.

The pre-filled syringe provides physicians with a new, streamlined method of administration, which requires fewer steps to prepare for intravitreal injection than the vial.

The EC decision is applicable to all 27 European Union member states as well as the UK, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.1

Aflibercept is approved for five indications, including the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and the treatment of visual impairment due to: macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO; branch RVO or central RVO), diabetic macular oedema (DMO and myopic choroidal neovascularisation (myopic CNV)).