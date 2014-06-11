Bayer files for EMA approval of Eylea for macular edema secondary to BRVO

German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) has submitted an application to the European Medicines Agency seeking marketing authorization in the European Union for Eylea (aflibercept) injection for the treatment of macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO).
The drug is under development with US biotech Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN), which licensed Bayer HealthCare the exclusive marketing rights outside the USA, where the companies share equally the profits from sales of Eylea, except for Japan where Regeneron receives a percentage of net sales. Regeneron’s sales of the drug in 2013 were up 68% to $1.41 billion. Eylea generated 333 million euros ($454 million) of revenue for Bayer in 2013, with 126 million euros coming in the last quarter.
Clinical backing for submission
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze