Eylea approved for diabetic macular edema in Europe

The European Commission has approved German pharma major Bayer’s (BAYN: DE) Eylea (aflibercept) injection for the treatment of visual impairment due to diabetic macular edema (DME).
Bayer Healthcare, which has licensed ex-USA marketing rights from US biotech firm Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN), plans to launch Eylea in DME indication in the European Union this quarter, with Germany being one of the first markets.
"DME is the leading cause of vision loss in working-age adults in much of the developed world, and we believe Eylea will be an important new treatment option for these patients," said George Yancopoulos, chief scientific officer of Regeneron and president of Regeneron Laboratories.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze