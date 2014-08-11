Eylea approved for diabetic macular edema in Europe

The European Commission has approved German pharma major Bayer’s (BAYN: DE) Eylea (aflibercept) injection for the treatment of visual impairment due to diabetic macular edema (DME).

Bayer Healthcare, which has licensed ex-USA marketing rights from US biotech firm Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN), plans to launch Eylea in DME indication in the European Union this quarter, with Germany being one of the first markets.

"DME is the leading cause of vision loss in working-age adults in much of the developed world, and we believe Eylea will be an important new treatment option for these patients," said George Yancopoulos, chief scientific officer of Regeneron and president of Regeneron Laboratories.