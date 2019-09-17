Another pharma major buys into continuous monitoring technology

A new commercial licensing agreement between Bayer (BAYN: DE) and digital therapeutic specialist One Drop will give the German pharma major access to an integrated platform for tracking and managing health conditions.

The announcement comes days after Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and rival diabetes specialist Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) announced continuous monitoring collaborations with separate medtech firms.

Those deals are aimed at developing integrated glucose monitoring and delivery technologies, to facilitate more effective treatment.