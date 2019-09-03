Bayer appoints new business development head for pharmaceuticals

German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) has appointed Marianne De Backer as head of business development for pharmaceuticals.
Dr De Backer will lead Bayer's external pharmaceutical growth strategy as well as all activities globally related to pharmaceutical innovation and alliance management.
She was formerly at Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), leading business development activities across different therapeutic areas and geographies, most recently as vice president of M&A operations and divestitures.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze