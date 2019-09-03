Bayer appoints new business development head for pharmaceuticals

German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) has appointed Marianne De Backer as head of business development for pharmaceuticals.

Dr De Backer will lead Bayer's external pharmaceutical growth strategy as well as all activities globally related to pharmaceutical innovation and alliance management.

She was formerly at Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), leading business development activities across different therapeutic areas and geographies, most recently as vice president of M&A operations and divestitures.