Bayer's Vitrakvi first tumor agnostic drug to get EMA license

Vitrakvi (larotrectinib) has become the first drug to receive a tumor-agnostic license in the European Union.

It has been approved for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with solid tumors that display a neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) gene fusion, who have a disease that is locally advanced, metastatic or where surgical resection is likely to result in severe morbidity, and who have no satisfactory treatment options.

Vitrakvi, for which Germany's Bayer (BAYN: DE) has obtained exclusive licensing rights for global development and commercialization, has already been approved in the USA, Brazil and Canada.