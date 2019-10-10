Bayer opens new AI-driven research base in the UK

Germany’s Bayer (BAYN: DE) has opened LifeHub UK, the latest in a series of innovation hubs focused on artificial intelligence.

The UK base in Reading will work to accelerate and optimize disease detection and data-driven drug discovery, using AI-enabled imaging solutions. Sensyne Health will be one of the first companies with a presence at the site.

Bayer has already opened similar sites in Berlin, Boston, California, Japan, Lyon and Singapore.