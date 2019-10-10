Sanofi opens UK pharma hub

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has opened its new UK headquarters in Reading, Berkshire.

UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock (pictured above, center), attended the opening ceremony on Thursday alongside Paul Hudson (third from right), Sanofi’s new chief executive, and Hugo Fry (third from left), the company’s UK managing director.

The £37 million ($45 million) facility will be the new base for 500 of Sanofi’s 1,200 employees in the UK, bringing together three previous offices. At least 50 new positions have been created too, with recruitment taking place in the next few months.