Poseida Therapeutics is working on cell therapies, using gene engineering platform technologies. The firm has the goal of bringing new treatments to patients with serious diseases, first in the blood-based cancer multiple myeloma and eventually in solid tumors like prostate cancer.

"Poseida is developing two approaches with next-generation CAR-T therapies: autologous and allogeneic. Autologous therapies are fully customized treatments created using an individual patient’s own T cells. In contrast, allogeneic therapies, use T cells derived from healthy donors, allowing the firm to make an off-the-shelf treatment for hundreds or thousands of patients from a single manufacturing run."