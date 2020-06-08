Sunday 24 November 2024

Prilenia is a clinical stage biotech startup founded in 2018 with the purpose of improving the lives of patients and their families by developing treatments for neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders.

The company is based in Naarden, the Netherlands and Herzliya, Israel, and its lead asset is pridopidine, a first-in-class drug candidate with an established safety profile and therapeutic potential in several neurodegenerative diseases affecting adults and children. The highly selective S1R agonist was acquired from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in 2018.

In June 2020, Prilenia announced that it had raised $62.5 million in a Series A financing round. The funding will be used to launch Prilenia’s planned Huntington’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis late-stage clinical trials.

Latest Prilenia News

Illuminating Huntington’s disease
13 May 2024
ACT for ALS put into action with new money for early-stage research
10 October 2023
Huntington's market set to reach $918 million by 2030 in 3MM, says analyst
9 July 2021
Prilenia's pridopidine building momentum in Huntingdon's disease
18 December 2020
