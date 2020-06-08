Prilenia is a clinical stage biotech startup founded in 2018 with the purpose of improving the lives of patients and their families by developing treatments for neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders.

The company is based in Naarden, the Netherlands and Herzliya, Israel, and its lead asset is pridopidine, a first-in-class drug candidate with an established safety profile and therapeutic potential in several neurodegenerative diseases affecting adults and children. The highly selective S1R agonist was acquired from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in 2018.

In June 2020, Prilenia announced that it had raised $62.5 million in a Series A financing round. The funding will be used to launch Prilenia’s planned Huntington’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis late-stage clinical trials.