Promore Pharma

The Swedish company's leading project, ropocamptide (LL-37) has been evaluated in a clinical phase IIb study with positive results in patients with venous leg ulcers (VLUs). The company also deems that the product candidate potentially can be used for other indications, such as treatment of diabetic foot ulcers and cancer wounds.

Promore's overall strategy is to take the product candidates through clinical development to market authorization or to a point when a license agreement, or a commercial deal with a larger pharmaceutical company with global presence, can be realized.