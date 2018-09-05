Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Promore Pharma

Promore Pharma is a Swedish biopharmaceutical company that develops peptide-based product candidates aimed for the bioactive wound care market.

The Swedish company's leading project, ropocamptide (LL-37) has been evaluated in a clinical phase IIb study with positive results in patients with venous leg ulcers (VLUs). The company also deems that the product candidate potentially can be used for other indications, such as treatment of diabetic foot ulcers and cancer wounds.

Promore's overall strategy is to take the product candidates through clinical development to market authorization or to a point when a license agreement, or a commercial deal with a larger pharmaceutical company with global presence, can be realized.

Latest Promore Pharma News

Promore Pharma running out of money fast
12 October 2023
Promore Pharma: On its way to final phase
26 November 2018
Promore Pharma looks to expand PXL01 indications
3 September 2018
Promore ploughs on in drive to fund US trial of PXL01
2 January 2018
More Promore Pharma news >


