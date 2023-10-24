Sunday 24 November 2024

A biotech company developing novel therapies for autoimmune diseases by leveraging regulatory T cells (Tregs) with its next-generation cell reprogramming platform.

The preclinical company is located in Japan with investment from leading Japanese institutional investors, including The University of Tokyo Edge Capital Partners.

RegCell has developed a best-in-class proprietary platform that allows the generation of epigenetically reprogrammed antigen-specific Tregs that are stable in vivo and maintain a high degree of functionality to restore immune tolerance and ultimately reverse autoimmune disorders as well as the limitations with transplantation.

RegCell appoints to new CEO
19 October 2023
