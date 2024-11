Relmada Therapeutics

A late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD).

Relmada's lead program, REL-1017, is a new chemical entity and novel NMDA receptor channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission.

REL-1017 has entered late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. In addition, Relmada is advancing a clinical-stage program in neurodegenerative diseases based on psilocybin and select derivative molecules.