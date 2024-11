An emerging Silicon Valley biotech company taking an innovative approach to neuromodulator delivery.

The company is starting off with the development and delivery of daxibotulinumtoxinA, Revance’s highly purified botulinum toxin type A, and the first neuromodulator with long-acting duration.

Revance aims to become a global leader in both aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties such as dermatology, neurology, and musculoskeletal disorders.