Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a privately held, late-stage clinical development pharmaceutical company. Reviva is developing a portfolio of internally discovered next generation innovative therapies using chemical genomic driven approaches and proprietary technologies that addresses unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, cardiovascular, metabolic and inflammatory diseases.

The company’s lead product RP5063 is a multimodal neuromodulator which has successfully completed the global Phase II clinical trials and has shown a superior efficacy and safety profile for schizophrenia and schizo affective disorder. After having a very successful End of Phase II meeting with US Food and Drug Administration, the company is now preparing to start the global Phase III clinical trials for RP5063 in acute and maintenance phase schizophrenia patients. The company is also planning to develop RP5063 for bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, Alzheimer’s psychosis/agitation, Parkinson’s psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum.

Reviva Pharma’s RP5063 shows efficacy for memory deficits
23 October 2015
