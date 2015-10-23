Reviva Pharma’s RP5063 shows efficacy for memory deficits

Privately-held US drug discovery firm Reviva Pharmaceuticals has presented new positive preclinical efficacy data for memory deficits at the Society for Neuroscience annual meeting in Chicago.
Reviva’s RP5063 reverses and prevents subchronic phencyclidine-induced declarative memory deficits and increases cortical dopamine efflux in C57BL/6J mice. These results indicate that RP5063, via multi-receptor mechanisms, ameliorates subchronic declarative memory impairment. The potential of RP5063 to delay or prevent the emergence of cognitive impairment is suggested by the prevention paradigm. Increasing cortical DA efflux, in the prefrontal cortex one of the regions implicated in declarative memory, may contribute to the beneficial effect of RP5063 in cognition.
Phase III schizophrenia trials in preparation
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze