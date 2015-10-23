Thursday 20 November 2025

Reviva Pharma’s RP5063 shows efficacy for memory deficits

Pharmaceutical
23 October 2015

Privately-held US drug discovery firm Reviva Pharmaceuticals has presented new positive preclinical efficacy data for memory deficits at the Society for Neuroscience annual meeting in Chicago.

Reviva’s RP5063 reverses and prevents subchronic phencyclidine-induced declarative memory deficits and increases cortical dopamine efflux in C57BL/6J mice. These results indicate that RP5063, via multi-receptor mechanisms, ameliorates subchronic declarative memory impairment. The potential of RP5063 to delay or prevent the emergence of cognitive impairment is suggested by the prevention paradigm. Increasing cortical DA efflux, in the prefrontal cortex one of the regions implicated in declarative memory, may contribute to the beneficial effect of RP5063 in cognition.

Phase III schizophrenia trials in preparation

