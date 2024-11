Rheos Medicines is a Boston biotech developing novel medicines that modulate metabolic pathways in immune cells to treat disease.

The privately-held company, which was founded by Third Rock Ventures, has an approach targeting the underlying cellular metabolism of immune cells in order to redirect the fate and function of specific cell types to treat immune-mediated diseases.

In September 2018, the company appointed Sanjay Keswani, a former R&D leader with Swiss pharma giant Roche, to be its new chief executive.