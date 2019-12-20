Roche to spend around $800 million on immunometabolism collaboration

Announcing its first commercial deal, US biotech start-up Rheos Medicines yesterday said that it has entered into a worldwide exclusive collaboration, option and license agreement with Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) to discover, develop and commercialize novel therapeutics in the field of immunometabolism.
“We are thrilled to be leveraging our expertise in human immune cell metabolism in partnership with Roche”, said Barbara Fox, who in October this year took over as chief executive of Rheos, adding: “We believe that our team’s deep experience in immunology and cellular metabolism along with our unique approach have the potential to unlock a new frontier in precision medicine for immune mediated disease. This partnership will help to accelerate the translation of insights in immunometabolism to the development of ground-breaking therapeutics for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze