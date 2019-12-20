Saturday 23 November 2024

Roche to spend around $800 million on immunometabolism collaboration

20 December 2019
Announcing its first commercial deal, US biotech start-up Rheos Medicines yesterday said that it has entered into a worldwide exclusive collaboration, option and license agreement with Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) to discover, develop and commercialize novel therapeutics in the field of immunometabolism.

“We are thrilled to be leveraging our expertise in human immune cell metabolism in partnership with Roche”, said Barbara Fox, who in October this year took over as chief executive of Rheos, adding: “We believe that our team’s deep experience in immunology and cellular metabolism along with our unique approach have the potential to unlock a new frontier in precision medicine for immune mediated disease. This partnership will help to accelerate the translation of insights in immunometabolism to the development of ground-breaking therapeutics for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.”

