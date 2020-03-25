Forge in deal with Roche to develop novel antibiotic for lung infections

US biotech Forge Therapeutics has entered into a research collaboration and option agreement with Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) to license FG-LpxC LUNG, a novel antibiotic for the treatment of serious lung infections attributed to antibiotic-resistant Gram-negative bacteria including Pseudomonas aeruginosa.
The FG-LpxC LUNG program is being developed to treat hospital-based infections, including those cited on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) most urgent threats list, which commonly occur in people with weakened immune systems and chronic lung diseases.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze