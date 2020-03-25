Forge in deal with Roche to develop novel antibiotic for lung infections

US biotech Forge Therapeutics has entered into a research collaboration and option agreement with Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) to license FG-LpxC LUNG, a novel antibiotic for the treatment of serious lung infections attributed to antibiotic-resistant Gram-negative bacteria including Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

The FG-LpxC LUNG program is being developed to treat hospital-based infections, including those cited on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) most urgent threats list, which commonly occur in people with weakened immune systems and chronic lung diseases.

Eligible for up to $190.5 million in payments