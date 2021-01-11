Sunday 24 November 2024

Ribometrix

A platform therapeutics company whose mission is to discover and develop novel small molecule medicines that target RNA structures to treat human diseases.

Ribometrix completed a $30 million Series A financing in late 2018 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

In 2019, Ribometrix entered into a strategic collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals to discover and develop novel RNA-targeted small molecule therapeutic candidates for serious diseases.

The company also entered into strategic collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in early 2021 to discover and develop novel RNA-targeted small molecule therapeutics against several targets.

Ribometrix inks deal with Genentech on RNA-targeted therapeutics
7 January 2021
