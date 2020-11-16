Sunday 24 November 2024

Seed Therapeutics

Seed Therapeutics is a BeyondSpring spin-off focused on discovering and developing molecular glues to degrade disease-causing protein previously believed to be undruggable.

Through ongoing collaborations with academic experts in the field, and in partnership with seasoned drug development and commercialization experts, Seed is establishing a growing pipeline of drug candidates.

In November 2020, Seed entered into a research collaboration and license agreement with US pharma major Eli Lilly to discover and develop new chemical entities that could produce therapeutic benefit through targeted protein degradation.

Under the terms of the deal, New York-headquartered Seed will receive a $10 million upfront cash payment to fund research, as well as a $10 million equity investment from Lilly. Seed Therapeutics will also be eligible to receive up to approximately $780 million in potential pre-clinical and clinical development, regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties on net sales of products that result from the collaboration.

Latest Seed Therapeutics News

Cosela and plinabulin go toe to toe in ICER cost-benefit report
17 March 2022
BeyondSpring tanks, as it gets CRL for plinabulin NDA
2 December 2021
Spring in the air, as BeyondSpring's plinabulin scores in NSCLC
7 August 2021
Seed Therapeutics blooms on collaboration with Lilly
14 November 2020
