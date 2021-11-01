Sunday 24 November 2024

Formerly known as Axovant, Sio Gene is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that develops gene therapies to treat neurological disorders

Its current pipeline of clinical-stage candidates includes the first potentially curative AAV-based gene therapies for GM1 gangliosidosis and Tay-Sachs/Sandhoff diseases, which are rare and uniformly fatal pediatric conditions caused by single gene deficiencies.

Sio, which is headquartered in New York City and is incorporated in Basel, Switzerland, is also expanding the reach of gene therapy to highly prevalent conditions such as Parkinson’s disease.

Latest Sio Gene Therapies News

Sio Gene returns rights to Parkinson's candidate to Oxford Biomedica
1 February 2022
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight - week to October 22, 2021
24 October 2021
Sio Gene's AXO-AAV-GM1 slows disease progression in GM1 gangliosidosis
22 October 2021
Sio Gene Therapies jumps on early GM1 gangliosidosis results
16 December 2020
