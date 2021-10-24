Wednesday 19 November 2025

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight - week to October 22, 2021

24 October 2021
By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell

Of the significant news last week, US biopharma company Atea Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced disappointing Phase III results with its COVID-19 antiviral candidate AT-527, which is partnered with Swiss giant Roche. Last Sunday, US biotechs Biogen and Ionis Pharma released mixed new data on their amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) candidate tofersen (BIIB067). There was better news from Valneva, which presented positive new Phase III results for its coronavirus virus vaccine VLA2001 and from Sio Gene Therapies on Thursday, when it released early-stage results for AXO-AAV-GM1 in the treatment of gangliosidosis.

Roche-Atea's COVID-19 pill fails mid-stage trial, clouding future for closely watched program

